ACC Minister Peeni Henare says most occupational health research is focused on men. Photo / Bevan Conley

ACC Minister Peeni Henare says most occupational health research is focused on men. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Government is seeking to fix a flaw in the ACC system that it says sees fewer women get support for work-related diseases.

The list of occupational diseases in Schedule 2 of the Accident Compensation Act is largely based on the experiences of men, as defined by the International Labour Organisation, and was last reviewed in 2008.

The Cabinet decided last year to review the list as part of efforts to modernise the corporation, and it will now be regularly updated.

The next stage in the review is seeking feedback from people about occupational diseases and their own experiences in accessing ACC.

“We want to make sure access to ACC cover involves the right occupational diseases and is working for all New Zealanders,” ACC Minister Peeni Henare said.

“Most of the occupational health research internationally and in Aotearoa New Zealand is focused on men.

“We can better support women if we understand what diseases they are experiencing in the workplace and highlight where we need to know more.”

Schedule 2 provides for a range of “gradual process injuries”, or those not covered generally as injuries caused by accident.

Gradual process injuries are covered only when they are caused by work, and include single exposure events such as infection, and injuries that develop over a longer period, such as working around dust and harmful substances.

Statistics show that, overall, women make fewer claims to ACC than men, have fewer injuries covered by the scheme than men, and each woman’s claim cost the scheme a third less than a man’s, on average, in entitlements.

The minister’s office was unable to provide specific statistics about coverage for occupational diseases.

“By reviewing the list and asking for people’s feedback and experiences, we can better understand how occupational disease claims fit into that bigger picture of women accessing ACC support,” Henare said.

The review is part of what the Government says is an attempt to modernise ACC.

It comes after ACC was extended to cover parents giving birth, started a review of the Accredited Employers Programme and changes to help better understand and address barriers to ACC access.

Public submissions and the International Labour Organisation’s List of Occupational Diseases will be used to draw up suggestions for an updated list of occupational diseases.

These will be assessed by medical experts, who will also look at the latest occupational health research to determine what should be included going forward.

People can make submissions on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website from April 5 to May 17.