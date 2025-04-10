Veterans Minister Chris Penk today announced the Government would introduce the Veterans’ Recognition Bill in response to concerns from the military community. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The bill would establish a broader definition that would apply to all NZDF personnel who had received the following medals or awards:

the New Zealand Defence Service Medal, which recognises NZDF service of at least three years, including reserve force personnel;

operational service or campaign medals;

honours or decorations awarded through the royal honours system; and

medals for bravery or excellence awarded by the New Zealand government.

It was unclear how many of the estimated 140,000 people who have previously served in the NZDF would be covered by the bill. About 40,000 of those are deemed veterans. More than half of the remaining 100,000 people would earn the title through the new bill.

The bill would also include a covenant that would formalise the relationship between the Government and veterans, acting as a “national promise to treat veterans with respect and dignity”.

A new national day honouring veterans would also be created, marked annually with a Veterans’ Service Awards ceremony.

The date for the national day, which would not be a public holiday, had not yet been decided, but would be chosen following consultation with the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) and the independent Veterans’ Advisory Board.

“The Government acknowledges that some New Zealanders have historically felt invisible after leaving service – and we agree that this must change,” Penk said.

Whakatāne RSA Padre Raharuhi Koia provides a prayer as Warrant Officer Willie Apiata bestows his Victoria Cross medal on Minister for Veterans Chris Penk. Photo / Diane McCarthy

Penk was gifted Apiata’s medal on March 28 while attending a function at the Whakatāne RSA.

Apiata earned the prestigious honour for carrying a wounded fellow soldier to safety under heavy fire in Afghanistan in 2004. He has campaigned for more than five years for changes to the Veterans Support Act 2014.

“There are many versions of the definition of a veteran,” Apiata said last month.

“The definition that resides within our country at the moment splits us into two peoples when we should be one. Because we all gave one service.”

He said he had spoken to previous Ministers for Veterans Affairs Peeni Henare, Meka Whaitiri and Ron Mark about the issue.

“As I said five years ago, I cannot carry this until we are all under the same umbrella,” he said of the medal.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament.