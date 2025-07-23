Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Govt scraps vaping regulations to resolve court case with Shosha vape chain

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

The Government is changing vaping regulations. Photo / 123rf

The Government is changing vaping regulations. Photo / 123rf

The Government is scrapping regulations requiring all vaping devices to have removable batteries to resolve a court case with the company behind popular vape shop franchise Shosha.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello confirmed Cabinet had been advised by Crown Law that dropping the 2023 regulations was the “best way to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save