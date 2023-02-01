Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be in Auckland and visit the floods. He will be accompanied by Ministers Grant Robertson and Michael Wood.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be in Auckland and visit the floods. He will be accompanied by Ministers Grant Robertson and Michael Wood.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro is warning the Government’s newest ministers of the threat of climate change as well as the ongoing economic hardship hurting New Zealanders.

Six Labour MPs were sworn in as ministers at Government House this morning - Ginny Andersen, Barbara Edmonds, Dr Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene and Dr Deborah Russell.

Rangitata MP Jo Luxton was also sworn in as a parliamentary under-secretary.

It comes following Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet reshuffle which included promoting Dr Ayesha Verrall to Health Minister, Jan Tinetti to Education Minister and giving Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood the re-established Auckland portfolio.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Kiro acknowledged the new ministers’ achievements and referenced how some of their families hadn’t been able to attend.

“I know that some of you will have family who have been affected by the recent flooding, particularly those in Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland, so our thoughts are with them too,” she said.

She warned the ministers of the challenges they would face in Government.

“As we continue to navigate our times of difficulty and change, we know that we will face ongoing and significant weather events, the effects of the pandemic and also economic hardship.

“I know that you as our newest ministers, along with our experienced ministers, will do all you can to support your fellow New Zealanders.”

Dr Duncan Webb (left), Dr Deborah Russell, Jo Luxton, Barbara Edmonds, Dr Ayesha Verrall, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Megan Woods, Ginny Andersen, Willow-Jean Prime and Rino Tirikatene. Photo / Adam Pearse

Senior Labour minister Megan Woods, speaking on behalf of Hipkins who was in Auckland this morning, said she was assured her colleagues would wield the power of their portfolios appropriately.

“I know that you have all sought office in order to serve New Zealand and that you will do this job to the best of your considerable abilities,” she said to the new ministers.

“We have a responsibility to all New Zealanders to do our best together as ministers through good times and hard times, to secure a prosperous future for all New Zealanders in our country.

“I am confident that your talents will strengthen our team and I look forward to working with you to make a positive difference for all New Zealanders.”

The excitement felt by the freshly-minted ministers was evident through the many glances, winks and brief comments they shared as their names and portfolios were read out.

Their collective anticipation was typified by Andersen, who began introducing herself prematurely before stopping mid-sentence as she became aware she needed to wait for Kiro to sign off on her promotion.

Fortunately, Kiro saw the funny side, jokingly commenting that it indicated Andersen’s enthusiasm for the role.

In a press conference after the ceremony, the ministers - along with Luxton - spoke of their joy at their elevation within the Government.

The enjoyment was slightly dampened for Prime, whose whānau in Northland had been unable to travel south due to the weather.

“The flights were cancelled last night so my whānau made the call that I would leave my babies at home and join the team here, along with my husband who is supporting me today,” she said.

“My daughters think that māmā is coming to get a certificate!”

Labour's new ministers are sworn in at Government House. Photo / Adam Pearse

Webb, now the minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and for State Owned Enterprises, said he was aware the former portfolio went “hand-in-hand” with tackling the cost of living and he looked forward to continuing to address the supermarket duopoly.

“Supermarkets, they’re a cornerstone of people’s lives, we want to make sure they’re effective, they’re efficient and they’re fair.

“Work’s well underway but we’re not stopping.”

Andersen, the new minister for Small Business, Seniors and the Digital Economy and Communications, stated her focus on supporting businesses during the current economic turmoil.

“It’s a tough time with the cost of living and small businesses often bear the brunt of that, so I’m keen to find out how we can work closer to back them further.”

Edmonds said the retiring Aupito William Sio had laid “solid foundations” in her new Pacific Peoples portfolio and she referenced her intention to further work on climate change given its impact on the Pacific.