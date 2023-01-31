Chris Hipkins holds a post-Cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Auckland is getting its own minister while first-term MP Dr Ayesha Verrall has continued her rapid rise to be the new Health Minister in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

It was out with the old and in with the new, seeing several senior, long-serving ministers dropping significantly down the party list and replaced by relatively fresh faces.

“The new Cabinet will be focused on core bread and butter issues like the cost of living, education, health, housing and keeping communities and businesses safe,” said Hipkins, repeating his core messaging since taking on the top job only a week ago.

The biggest fall was for Nanaia Mahuta, dropping seven rankings from nine to 16, and losing her Local Government portfolio to Kieran McAnulty, who himself jumped six places, and into Cabinet.

Andrew Little and David Parker each slid six places to 13 and 14 respectively, with Little losing the Health portfolio to Verrall while gaining Defence from Peeni Henare.

Those big falls made way for the likes of Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood - up nine places - and who now adds Minister for Auckland to his meaty portfolios of Transport and Immigration.

Wood told the Herald the Government had a “huge programme of investment right across Auckland” so it was important to focus there.

On working with mayor Wayne Brown, Wood said despite some disagreements he thought there was respect and they could work well together to get “good outcomes for the city”.

Wood was in Auckland during the tough lockdown of 2021 with his family, and now with the floods understood people felt “under the pump”.

“There were definitely times when people felt frustrated. Now that we have moved out of that Covid emergency period it is important that we move forward.”

Appearing on Newstalk ZB after the reshuffle, Hipkins said Wood was the right guy to win Auckland back, calling him an “incredibly talented minister”.

“If you look at the work he has done around immigration, he has actually been loosening it and responding to the concerns that businesses have been raising,” Hipkins said.

“I like Michael, I think he’s talented and I think he will bring some clarity to the work the Government has in front of us in Auckland.”

Verrall told the Herald her 20 years’ experience working in the health system, along with her work contributing to the Covid-19 response and developing world-leading smokefree legislation, placed her in good stead to tackle the health portfolio

“I’m ready for this,” Verrall said.

“What I really believe in is that we as a Government have made solid inroads into improving New Zealand’s health system, but the job’s not done and my job is to persuade everyone in New Zealand that we’re succeeding on that so I’m looking forward to getting out there in an election year and taking that on.”

She said her main priorities would be supporting the health workforce, reducing waitlists and preparing for winter.

“Of course, we’re making sure that the reforms bed in as we do that, but I think those are the three big issues Kiwis expect us to get on with.”

The Covid-19 portfolio, which had been held by Verrall, had been added to the health portfolio, however, the extra workload didn’t trouble her.

In a statement, Little said he was looking forward to his new portfolios of Defence and the Public Service, saying defence aligned well with his intelligence agencies portfolios. “I take my new responsibilities to our service personnel and our country’s national security very seriously.” He said it was also good to see other colleagues take on new responsibilities.

Also joining Cabinet in their first term is Mana MP Barbara Edmonds, becoming Minister for Pacific Peoples and Minister of Internal Affairs, along with associate roles in health and housing.

“As a first-generation Pacific woman, I am really grateful for that opportunity, to be able to pick up on the strong foundations from Aupito William Sio.”

Ginny Andersen also becomes a new minister, taking on Digital Economy and Communications, Small Business, and Seniors along with some associate roles.

Mahuta retained Foreign Affairs and has committed to increasing her travel, particularly around the Pacific.

She said she was proud of the work she’d done in Local Government, which included the controversial Three Waters reforms, and was enthused by McAnulty taking over the portfolio.

“As a Government, we’ve invested more in water infrastructure, made efforts to improve participation and representation, and have progressed opportunities to future-proof local government.

“[McAnulty] has shown an ability to bring a rural perspective across the sector and highlight significant challenges facing rural and provincial councils, and maintain the Government’s strong focus on community resilience and infrastructure.”

Hipkins said this did not signal any major changes to Three Waters, and would allow Mahuta to travel more now the world was fully reopened.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has retained Social Development and been given an associate role in Foreign Affairs, focusing on the Pacific.

Hipkins said the top team of himself, Sepuloni, Grant Roberston, Kelvin Davis and Megan Woods was unchanged, each retaining their current respective portfolios.

Jan Tinetti becomes Education Minister, moving to number six and picking up the whole portfolio along with child poverty reduction.

Willie Jackson moves up to nine and Kiri Allan is 10. Both retained their key portfolios, Broadcasting and Justice respectively.

Stuart Nash picks up Police. When asked about Nash getting back the portfolio, Hipkins said he showed a “certain affinity” for the role.

Long-term MP Phil Twyford meanwhile has lost all ministerial responsibility. He said he would miss the work but was committed as MP for Te Atatū and campaigning for re-election.

There are also four new ministers outside of Cabinet; Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, and Dr Deborah Russell.

Tangi Utikere takes over as chief whip from Webb.

Hipkins also acknowledged the departing ministers in Poto Williams, David Clark, Aupito William Sio, Phil Twyford and Jacinda Ardern

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said despite the reshuffle the leadership team had remained, which had “mismanaged the economy and been addicted to spending”.

“Retaining the same team shows Labour is out of ideas and will be unable to deliver a new economic strategy to turn New Zealand’s performance around.”