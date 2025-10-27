The Government says improving the lives of older people is a priority.

The Government says improving the lives of older people is a priority.

The Government has announced a Ministerial Advisory Group will review aged care sector funding, with the number of older New Zealanders set to skyrocket.

There are about 900,000 Kiwis over 65, and this is expected to reach about 1.3 million by 2040.

Currently, about 34,000 are in aged residential care services and 80,000 use home and community services annually. Government spending on aged care is more than $2.5 billion annually.

A recent review by Health NZ Te Whatu Ora found funding for aged residential care and home and community support services was “not fit for purpose”.

It also found no cohesive and integrated aged care system provides “the care people need at the right time and in the right place”, and access to the right services could be “inconsistent” and difficult for different groups of people.