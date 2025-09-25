“Confidence in the gas sector took a significant hit when the exploration ban was introduced in 2018,” Jones said.
“This has left a gaping hole in New Zealand’s medium-term energy security, and... we need to get the sector back to work to play catch-up.”
Jones promised further announcements to come, including more details about the $200 million fund set aside in this year’s Budget to co-invest in new gas projects.
The announcement also included a new streamlined permit category for hobby miners, making it easier for people to undertake “small-scale gold mining activity” predominantly on the West Coast and in Otago.
Jones said the lighter rules – with simpler application tests and fewer reporting requirements – would free up regulators to focus on bigger projects.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the promised co-investment details: “Exploration is capital-intensive. Clear signals that the Crown is prepared to share that risk alongside industry will help to bring capital back into New Zealand.”
Carnegie, however, warned that the 2018 ban had caused “lasting damage” and said investors needed confidence that the new policy settings would remain in place under future governments.
That industry plea was immediately undermined by the Green Party, which accused the Government of pouring more oil and gas on the “climate fire”.
Green energy spokesperson Scott Willis pledged to reinstate the ban if elected and to revoke any permits granted “under the current fossil fuel-obsessed regime”.