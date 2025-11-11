The Government has confirmed police will soon begin checking drivers for THC (cannabis), methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine as part of the new drug-driving testing regime.
Police previously put out a tender for equipment capable of testing those four drugs. The Government today said new oral-fluid testing devices had beensecured to screen for them and the testing regime would begin this year.
Testing will start in Wellington in December, before beginning to scale up from April next year. Nationwide coverage is expected by the middle of 2026.
In the first instance, the test will involve a quick tongue swab being taken from the motorist. If it’s positive for one of the four drugs, a saliva sample will be taken for laboratory analysis. This analysis can detect up to 25 other substances as well.
A second roadside test will also be conducted. If that is positive, the motorist won’t be allowed to drive for 12 hours. If the laboratory result comes back positive, an infringement notice will be issued.
Drivers who don’t comply with the roadside drug test will also receive an infringement notice. The Government expects most drivers will be free to go after about five minutes following a negative test.
“Drug-impaired drivers are a menace on New Zealand roads,” Transport Minister Chris Bishop said. “Around 30% of all road deaths now involve an impairing drug. If you take drugs and drive, you’re putting innocent lives at risk – and we will not tolerate it.
“Our Government is committed to improving road safety, and that includes holding dangerous, drugged-up drivers to account. Rolling out roadside drug testing is a practical step towards safer roads and fewer tragedies.”
“There is a problem in terms of the science here. Unlike with alcohol, the presence of a substance in a sample does not equal impairment,” said Sarah Helm, executive director of the NZ Drug Foundation.
“We would love to have a method that’s as accurate as breathalysing for detecting impairment, but unfortunately the science isn’t there.”
“I think arguing the degree of impairment is like arguing the length of a piece of string, there’s never going to be an end to it,” she said.
‘But I think morally any government has responsibility when there is a known cause for one-third of all road deaths being caused by a factor that we have the tools and we have the manpower to be able to reduce this factor significantly.”
