The Government is consulting on limiting access to some parts of Hira forest (file photo). Photo / Warren Buckland

Treasury is asking for people’s views on limiting public access to Hira Forest in Nelson, a popular area for local mountain bikers.

In 2020, the Crown transferred Hira Forest to the Ngāti Koata Trust as part of the Treaty settlement with Ngāti Koata. The forest is currently owned by Koata Limited,which is wholly owned by the Ngāti Koata Trust, however forestry activities are managed by a separate firm Tasman Pine Forests Limited, which has Japanese ownership.

Public access easements in Hira Forest were issued in 1994, prior to the forest being transferred to the iwi. Those easements force the occupier of the land to allow the public to travel “over and across the access areas”, although the forest owner can close off access at night, and at certain times for safety reasons.

When Crown forest land is returned to Māori ownership, the new owners can request the Government to review existing access entitlements to have them changed, which is what Koata Limited has now done. The firm wants public access entitlements in the forest partially cancelled, although only in areas which are not currently well-traversed.

Ngāti Koata did not respond to a request for comment. The reasons for curtailing access include the fact that there are active forestry operations in the forest, which may pose a risk to the public. The foresters also intend to change the type of forestry on the land, shifting to smaller crop sizes with annual harvesting, posing a greater risk to the public. The applicants said some members of the public were accessing part of the land that they were already restricted from using, which posed a safety risk.