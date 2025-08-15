However, people should also be able to expect peace and privacy in their own home, regardless of their daytime job, he said.
“The ability to protest is protected under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 and that will not change.
“All rights are subject to reasonable limitations. This new offence is such a reasonable limitation and provides a good balance of the interests involved.”
He said the new law would be “tightly targeted” and prohibit unreasonable disruptions for residents. It would only apply to demonstrations directed at a person in their home.
“Just as we value the right to protest, privacy is also a key value of our society. Unreasonable intrusions into people’s privacy are simply unacceptable.”
The maximum penalty for breaking the new law is three months in jail or a fine of up to $2000