A new law being introduced by the Government targets disruptive protests outside people's homes. Photo / Mike Scott

The Government is introducing a new offence for disruptively protesting outside people’s homes.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said there had been a recent increase in reports of disruptive demonstrations outside private residences, particularly the homes of MPs, judges and other public officials.

“We intend to stop this intrusive behaviour, while protecting the public’s right to demonstrate in a reasonable manner.”

The new law would consider factors such as the time of day, duration, the actions of protesters, noise levels and distance to the premises.

“The public’s ability to demonstrate is a cornerstone of our free and democratic society. It is a key way for citizens to express themselves and engage in political activity,” Goldsmith said.