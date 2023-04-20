Government changes court rules for sexual assault victims

Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced justice system changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government will make changes to the justice system to give victims of sexual assault greater rights and support.

The changes include giving sexual assault victims more control in court processes around their name suppression, greater legal protections for victims of sexual and serious violence, and aligning the penalty for sexual connection with a child to a maximum sentence of 20 years’ in prison.

“As part of our drive to make the justice system fairer for victims, we are changing the law and trialling approaches that will better support children and adult victims in the courts,” Justice Minister Kiri Allan said.

“We’ve heard from victims and their advocates about where the gaps are in the system. Today we are addressing some of the clearest examples of what needs to change,” she said.

The Government is also funding three new pilots to improve victims’ safety. Allan said these pilots will ensure victims are heard in bail decisions and strengthened support for child victims of sexual violence.

These programmes will be launched in mid-2023. Funding for them would come from the $45.7 million Victims of Crime allocation from last year’s Budget, as well as existing baseline funding.

She said the trials would be at “courts in Whangārei and Manukau over the next year, with an aim to test fixes for some of the bigger gaps in the system and provide crucial evidence about what works in order to drive longer-term change”.

“The initiatives will be evaluated, adjusted according to frontline and victims’ feedback and then, if successful, we can look at how the solution could be scaled up.”

Allan said the changes would come in a bill introduced before the election - although the bill is unlikely to pass before Parliament rises on August 31.

“The Government will introduce a bill before the election that will focus on changes in three areas: sexual violence against children, litigation abuse in family proceedings and giving greater choice to victims of sexual violence around name suppression decisions.

“Currently a child sexual assault victim can be questioned as to whether they consented to sexual activity. This is unacceptable and falls well below societal expectations of how the law should work. We’re fixing the law to minimise the risk of this happening.”

She said the bill would “also provide the courts with greater powers to stop litigation abuse, for example filing excessive or abusive applications in family-related proceedings; and clarify the process to lift name suppression in the criminal court, giving victims a clear opportunity at the time of trial to ask about having it lifted”.

“These changes will make an immediate and meaningful difference to the lives of the victims of some of our most serious and violent crimes. Improving the system will help make complainants feel more comfortable in court and encourage them to come forward.”