Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government advisory group keen on homelessness ban but Cabinet is not so sure

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The rumours about a ban on homelessness began swirling on Tuesday, when Labour began asking questions in the House. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The rumours about a ban on homelessness began swirling on Tuesday, when Labour began asking questions in the House. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Labour Party and several community groups are accusing the Government of considering what amounts to an effective ban on homelessness.

A proposal for something like a move-on order – the ability for police to order someone to leave a period of time because of anti-social behaviour – is in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save