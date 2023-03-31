Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

Remarkable or shambolic? Four PMs give their verdicts on Jacinda Ardern's legacy

17 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

As Jacinda Ardern prepares to give her final speech to Parliament next week, Audrey Young talks to four former prime ministers about her record in office.

When Helen Clark woke up on January 19 this

