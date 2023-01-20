Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Four names in the mix for Labour leadership, Carmel Sepuloni for deputy

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni is a possible contender. Photo / Alex Burton

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni is a possible contender. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION:

Speculation has coalesced around four names as likely candidates in Labour’s shadow leadership race, which could be over as soon as Saturday morning at 9am if one candidate is able to persuade the others

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics