Meng Foon has finally confirmed his resignation as Race Relations Commissioner. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Meng Foon has now accepted his departure from his role as Race Relations Commissioner after his intended resignation was thrown into doubt last week.

However, Foon, a former Gisborne Mayor, says he doesn’t hold any grudges and isn’t ruling out working with governments or in the public sector in the future.

It was revealed on Friday that Foon was intending to resign on Sunday after he was told it was “highly probable” he would be removed as commissioner for not adequately disclosing that a company he was a director of had received more than $2 million from the Ministry of Social Development for the provision of emergency housing.

When the news broke early, Foon then revised his position and said he wanted to further engage with Associate Justice Minister Dr Deborah Russell to examine the matters related to his perceived conflict of interest.

That was in spite of a statement from Russell, released on Friday, that appeared to confirm Foon had resigned following breaches of the Crown Entities Act, something endorsed by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday who Foon had personally emailed on Friday to indicate his plans to resign on Sunday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was clear that Meng Foon was no longer the Race Relations Commissioner during his post-Cabinet press conference yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Russell wrote a brief letter to Foon yesterday to “acknowledge receipt of your notice of resignation”. She also thanked him for his work in the role and wished him well for future endeavours.

Asked today whether the appropriate process was followed, Russell said it was not possible for Foon to withdraw his resignation through the media.

“When someone writes to the Prime Minister with the words saying, ‘I am resigning’, we take them at their word,” she said.

“If you can’t take someone at their word, I don’t know what a proper process is.”

Foon, speaking to the Herald today, said he was no longer seeking to pursue the issue.

“It is what it is, I’ll get on with my life and go and see our grandchildren.

“People have been very kind and generous and supported me right through, so I’m grateful for all the kind messages.”

He still wanted to contribute to his Tairāwhiti community and didn’t rule out doing so through another role in the public sector.

Foon’s company, MY Gold Investments Ltd which traded as Tatapouri Bay Accommodation, was funded by the Ministry of Social Development to provide five cabins for emergency housing.

Foon didn’t anticipate his dismissal would impact the company’s dealings with the government ministry.

“I think they appreciate the quality we provide to their clients and we look after them well, we have a good relationship.”