Hague entered Parliament as a list MP for the Greens in 2008 and remained until retiring from politics in 2016 to become the chief executive of Forest and Bird.
At the time of his retirement, then-co-leader James Shaw said of Hague: “Kevin has been an excellent advocate for Green policies over many years. He has worked tirelessly and effectively, for the Green Party and with other political parties. We will miss his passion and his wisdom.”
The party has been without a permanent chief of staff since September when Prestidge-Oldfield gave up the role. Co-leader Marama Davidson explained Prestidge-Oldfield had left to “focus on her health, wellbeing and her whānau”.
“This has not been an easy decision for her to make, given the huge contribution that Eliza has made to the Green Party over many years,” Davidson said.
“However, the party fully supports her decision to prioritise her health and whānau.”
