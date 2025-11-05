Greens co-leaders Chlöe Swarbrick and Marama Davidson have a new chief of staff. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Green Party MP Kevin Hague is returning to politics as the party’s new chief of staff.

In a social media post, Hague said he was “coming out of retirement” to take on the role that was made vacant in September when former chief of staff Eliza Prestidge-Oldfield stepped down.

Hague said he would still live on the West Coast but would establish a base in Wellington, appealing to anyone with furniture to sell.

He said he would “pick up the reins in a couple of weeks”.

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.