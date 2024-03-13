Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Foreign Minister Winston Peters sees path to trade wins after trip to India

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has wrapped up his first official visit to India this term, saying he sees a path to stronger relations on security and trade.

In New Delhi, Peters met his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics