Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta meetgs Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. Photo / AP

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says she “clearly stated” to China’s top officials New Zealand would be “very concerned” if the superpower were to provide lethal weapons to Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Mahuta’s visit to China - the first by a New Zealand minister since 2019 - began the day after President Xi Jinping and officials returned from a visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mahuta said that timing meant the war was a focus of talks and she was able to get an update during her meeting with Chinese Communist Party director of foreign affairs Wang Yi, who also visited Moscow.

Mahuta also met China’s Foreign Minister, State Councillor Qin Gang.

She said her main emphasis during their meetings was for China to continue to encourage Russia to take up the peace plan and use its influence to end the war.

China has suggested a 12-point proposal to end the conflict, which calls for a ceasefire but not for Russia to withdraw its troops.

She said she told the diplomats under a “meaningful peace process” Russia would withdraw its troops behind its borders and that Ukraine would be involved in discussions.

“I made the point with our Chinese counterparts that no one wins from a protracted war.

“I think the greater broader ambition for New Zealand and our region is to ensure that [a] superpower the size of China plays its part to see a peaceful stable region.”

On the issue of China providing lethal aid to Russia, Mahuta said had she not received any specific assurance it would not happen but she expressed that New Zealand would be “very concerned”.

“That’s a bit that’s been clearly stated.”

The United States this year warned China was considering providing such support.

On the recent nuclear submarine deal finalised between Australia and the United States under the military Aukus, which also includes the United Kingdom, Mahuta said it was “touched on” but not a focus and part of a wider discussion about the Pacific.

“They acknowledged our position on the matter and that we were not a part of those arrangements, that our concern is not to see the militarisation of the Pacific.”

In regards to China’s increasing activity in the Pacific including seeking its own security arrangement, Mahuta said their conversation was focused on encouraging China to support regional institutions like the Pacific Island Forum.

Mahuta said nothing surprising came up in her meetings, which spoke to the nature of the bilateral relationship.

“New Zealand has taken a very consistent, predictable and respectful approach to raising issues with China.

“They registered with us that that is a positive way of working.”

She said they were able to identify “areas of opportunity”, but also tense points.

Mahuta said she raised the human rights situation in Xinjiang, “developments” in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

After their meeting, Qin Gang said “China and New Zealand have always adhered to mutual respect, equal treatment, win-win cooperation and seeking common ground while shelving differences”.

Asked if that had meant putting aside areas they didn’t agree, Mahuta said that was not her approach.

“I think for New Zealand’s independent foreign policy to have legitimacy and agency in terms of influencing a superpower, a country the size of China, which is a growing superpower, we have to be able to discuss the difficult issues.”

She said her counterparts had acknowledged the concerns.

“It makes a difference that the international community continues to shine a light on areas of concern but also infringements against universal human rights.

“I got a sense that China has a very long vision for itself. For China to undertake its own vision for itself, it does need to engage in a more open and transparent way with the world on a number of fronts.

“So I do believe that they listen to the international community in key areas.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said last week he “certainly hadn’t taken off the table the potential” for him to visit China “at some point this year”, but would not say if he had received a formal invitation.







