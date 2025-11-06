Despite concerns, the pilot’s rushed implementation impacted its effectiveness and its small cohort limited the value of the findings, Chhour said it reinforced her view to introduce a permanent programme.

“I’ll always be disappointed to see reoffending, to be honest, but I mean, it would be naive to think that that wasn’t going to happen,” she told the Herald.

“There are things that we need to work on, but I’m happy with what’s come from a pilot.”

The effectiveness of military-style bootcamp programmes have been questioned. Photo / Simon Baker

The report was the final evaluation of the 12-month programme that initially had 10 offenders between 15-17 years of age spend three months in a Palmerston North youth justice residence and a further nine months in the community supported by whānau and personal mentors.

During that time, one participant died in a three-vehicle accident, one was kicked off the programme and transferred to Corrections, and others absconded.

The pilot has drawn widespread criticism from Opposition parties, some academics and abuse survivors, who doubted the efficacy of bootcamp-style programmes and the abuse linked to previous iterations.

First introduced as 2023 election policy from National and Act while in Opposition, the pilot was based on military-style routine, particularly while the participants were in the youth justice facility.

Evaluators noted such routine introduced more structure into the cohort’s lives but they questioned its value.

“Most often stakeholders and kaimahi [staff] did not identify the military aspects of the programme as significant contributors to the rangitahi outcomes.”

The report said the pilot’s effectiveness was also limited by its “rapid pace of design and development”, as well as “restructuring and staff changes at Oranga Tamariki”.

“Allowing more time for the design may have strengthened the MSA pilot implementation and would have allowed the design to be fully realised in implementation.”

The report included basic details concerning the nature and frequency of offending, reflecting Oranga Tamariki’s reluctance to release such information as it could identify the participants.

It acknowledged how most reoffended after the transition back into the community, highlighting meth use as being linked to one of the more serious instances of reoffending.

However, the report detailed how two-thirds of the pilot participants reduced the maximum seriousness of their offending over the course of the pilot, compared to just 22% of members of a similar cohort not involved in the pilot.

It also made several references to changing attitudes within the cohort; the participants showing more remorse for their actions and a desire to avoid returning to a youth justice facility.

One Oranga Tamariki stakeholder, quoted in the report, observed expectations of the participants’ ability not to reoffend were high.

“Each one of these boys could do better than they’ve ever done in their lives and it still wouldn’t be seen as success by the public and by the politicians because these are boys who, by and large, have never done more than a week or ten days successfully in the community after being in residence.”

Overall, the report cited “indications of positive change” coming from the pilot but its limitations were also made clear.

“Larger numbers and longer-term analysis are needed to draw stronger conclusions about effectiveness.”

The Government was currently progressing legislation that would allow judges to order young offenders to partake in a future military-style bootcamp programme.

Chhour said she couldn’t indicate how a future programme might be structured, saying discussions needed to be had with stakeholders.

Chhour is currently progressing legislation through the House that will allow for future permanent programmes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She did welcome the engagement with local iwi, Rangitāne, and said it pointed to the potential for further collaboration across the wider youth justice system.

Chhour also reiterated previous observations that the in-residence phase should be longer than three months.

“We saw some pretty good changes in the residences, and that if there had been a little bit longer to work with them in that holistic approach and dealing with some of the traumas that these young people have had to deal with ... would appear to be something that would make a bigger difference.”

Chhour appeared less concerned about the pilot’s development being rushed.

“I’m actually happy that we did it when we did because we’ve got to start somewhere and if you wait until you get something perfect, you never get started.”

The pilot and the participants’ reoffending came under significant scrutiny throughout the 12 months, which was only heightened after the death of one of the cohort triggered others to abscond.

Chhour claimed the attention had caused some participants to consider leaving the pilot.

“It felt like everyone wanted them to fail, and that people were waiting to celebrate when they failed.

“I think that part of it saddens me a little bit and hopefully moving forward after this evaluation and people see the difference that it can make, just in that short timeframe.”

