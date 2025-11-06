Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Final verdict on Govt’s controversial bootcamp pilot released

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government's military-style bootcamp pilot is nearing an end and Oranga Tamariki executives are defending not releasing the level of re-offending. Video / Mark Mitchell

The final evaluation of the Government’s controversial bootcamp pilot reveals a mix of successes and failures in its ability to limit re-offending by some of the country’s most prolific young offenders.

The final report, written by evaluation consultancy TIRIA, accepts that the majority of the nine pilot participants (six)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save