Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Fast-track law: The political peril of keeping conflicts of interest in the dark and why Shane Jones and Judith Collins have been upfront - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop announcing the Government’s Fast-track projects. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has released a list of 149 projects to be included in the Fast-Track Approvals Bill
  • On Friday, the conflicts of interest declared by ministers Shane Jones and Chris Bishop were released
  • No information was released on which other ministers disclosed conflicts when Cabinet signed off the projects.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a life member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

OPINION

It is not often New Zealand First’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics