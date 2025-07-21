Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

FamilyBoost: Just 153 families getting maximum $75 weekly childcare tax credit

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during a press conference in her Beehive office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during a press conference in her Beehive office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government says more than 60,000 families have received a FamilyBoost rebate, but Opposition questions have revealed only 153 have received the maximum credit.

Answers to written parliamentary questions from the Labour Party show that as of July 9, 153 had received the maximum sum in each of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save