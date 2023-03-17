Gavin Clifford (left), Richard Moore, Tony Scott, Terry Ferguson, and Bryan Keightley relish in an All Blacks' victory from the Cornerstone Pub. Photo / File

Gavin Clifford (left), Richard Moore, Tony Scott, Terry Ferguson, and Bryan Keightley relish in an All Blacks' victory from the Cornerstone Pub. Photo / File

Rugby fans should be able to watch the All Blacks’ campaign for a fourth world cup title from their local pub or club with the Government looking into changing legislation ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Herald can reveal Ministry of Justice officials began developing advice earlier this year to address the demand for bars, pubs and licensed clubs to stay open and televise this year’s World Cup matches, which begins in France in September with games being played between 11pm and 8am New Zealand time.

For the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 had to be amended to allow venues to open without needing to go through the current special licencing process.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says a final decision is yet to be made, but the Government had noted the previous amendments.

“The Government has anticipated similar issues would arise with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and wants to ensure we can continue to support our hospitality sector as much as possible during what will be a busy time for them,” she told the Herald.

“While no final decisions have been made, we are aware of the precedent for this from the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.”

New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup after the 2011 World Cup. Photo / File

Mike Jennings, owner of the Paddington sports pub in Auckland, welcomed the news but urged the Government to act fast, citing the impact current labour shortages would have on venues’ ability to staff through the day and night.

“In the current conditions, [it needs to be] as soon as possible.”

In both 2015 and 2019, the Act Party had pressured the Government to change the law.

This year, Act leader David Seymour had prepared a bill addressing the issue and sent a letter to Allan and Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Roberston, requesting they adopt it.

Allan acknowledged Seymour’s letter but said his bill was “likely redundant” as “the Government will respond directly to this issue”.

Seymour said it was a waste of time for the Government to do its own version.

“Act’s already done the work, it would be gracious for Labour to take the bill we’ve offered,” he said.

“All they are doing otherwise is using up valuable public service time drafting their own version out of spite.”

Act party leader David Seymour. Photo / Dean Purcell

Act’s sports and recreation spokesperson Damien Smith felt it shouldn’t be up to his party to push for the change, but he acknowledged its necessity.

“However, the law is completely inadequate and prudish licencing committees are knocking back responsible publicans and club owners from opening for a few extra hours,” he said.

Jennings said the Government’s potential move to alter the legislation was encouraging after the rigmarole he and other owners experienced through the arduous special licence application process.

“Back in 2015, it was great that the legislation was passed and clubs and pubs could be open because there’s such great interest in the competition, not just All Black games, but all the big rugby games.”

Jennings, predicting some level of opposition to the change, was confident establishments would operate responsibly, particularly after 2015 and 2019.

“We’re talking about venues that know how to control alcohol and the service of and do it right.

“I think there needs to be some sensibility around this and people can get on with it.”

However, he said reaching a decision swiftly was crucial.

“We need to plan, we need to have the right team in place, the right numbers, with flexibility around hours.”

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said her organisation had already been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and advocated for a similar solution agreed upon previously.

“Hospitality New Zealand strongly supports more enduring legislation around special event licences for other significant global events, a blanket approach would give more certainty for both venue operators and customers,” she said.

“We also encourage the Government to provide as much lead time on any legislative changes to ensure hospitality operators are able to plan and apply for these special event licences in a timely manner.”