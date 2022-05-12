Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who will shortly become Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, spoke to MPs via video link. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who will shortly become Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, spoke to MPs via video link. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

The man who will shortly become Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand will visit Auckland next month to raise money for Ukrainian families.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko is still in the process of becoming Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand. He spoke to MPs this week in a pre-recorded message presented at a lunch to celebrate Europe Day.

Myroshnychenko will need to present his credentials from Ukraine to New Zealand before he becomes ambassador. As Ukraine does not have an embassy in New Zealand, Myroshnychenko will represent his country in New Zealand from its embassy in Australia.

Before he becomes ambassador, Myroshnychenko will visit Auckland as a private citizen. He will arrive in Auckland on June 14 on a trip to help with fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families, and to meet with businesses keen to explore links with Ukraine.

"It's very important that fundraisers are taking place … it's so important that [Ukrainian refugees] get the support," Myroshnychenko said.

He said the numbers of Ukrainians fleeing conflict were putting pressure on neighbouring countries - pressure that could be shared by countries like Australia and New Zealand.

"There are three million Ukrainians in Poland - the pressure that places on the healthcare system, the educational system is massive. It's much easier for New Zealand or Australia to accommodate those humble numbers," he said.

Myroshnychenko said he would meet businesses in Auckland, but would steer clear of meeting any Government officials as he was not yet ambassador. He may, however, knock on the door of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

"I might engage with Auckland Mayor," Myroshnychenko said, adding that Australian mayors were looking at what they could do to assist with Ukraine's reconstruction.

Myroshnychenko would not speak to the Herald in a diplomatic capacity until he becomes ambassador, which will likely be in the next couple of months. This would involve a trip to Wellington to present his credentials.

Until then, Myroshnychenko is keen to talk about the softer ties that exist between New Zealand and Ukraine, like the taste Ukrainians have acquired for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

"We love New Zealand wine," he said.

Already accredited as ambassador to Australia, Myroshnychenko discussed support given by the Australian federal government.

"We require more money for weapons, which are very important because we need to repel the Russians, we need to secure the border.

"We need to prop up our capabilities for the future. Russians - they've been invading us for 300 years, this is nothing new to us.

"They invaded us eight years ago and then they came again - therefore they will want to invade again in the future no matter when it is going to happen. We need to have a strong economy and a strong military," he said.

Ukraine has been represented in New Zealand by its ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko.