Asked whether she wanted to be Prime Minister, Willis stated bluntly: “No.”

“Never?” Kirkness asked. “No,” Willis said.

Kirkness: “Are you ruling out a run for Prime Minister?”

Willis: “I’m not running for Prime Minister.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis claimed she didn't have desire to become Prime Minister. Photo / Dean Purcell

As Kirkness sought a direct answer, an exasperated Willis responded: “No, how many different ways do I need to say it? Are people with me? I think I’ve been quite clear.”

She then argued it was unwise to seek specific roles in politics, given it often relied on luck and timing, and she was instead focused on what could be achieved in government.

“We can’t get it done in a term, team, and if you throw it up and put the other guys in charge that puts the country at risk.”

Edmonds also confirmed it was “still the case” she had no ambition to become Prime Minister.

Speculation about Luxon’s ability to act as Prime Minister was often found in writings from Herald columnist Matthew Hooton.

Kirkness, with a grin, suggested his questions about Luxon’s leadership had come from Hooton.

Willis was quick to interject: “I know where this is going, [Hooton has] been writing the same column for three years.”

Willis then affirmed Luxon was “completely safe” as PM and noted how “invisible” Luxon’s coalition management was to the public and lauded his skill in assigning the right people to the right jobs, mentioning some of her colleagues in the audience.

“If you were to speak to Erica [Stanford] or Simeon [Brown] or Mitch [Mark Mitchell] today, they would say to you that a large part of their success is down to the Prime Minister’s backing and support.”

