Environmental Protection Authority claims Shane Jones’ criticism hurting staff

In a letter sent on August 29, obtained by the Herald, O’Neil expressed his “disappointment” to Jones about his recent comments regarding the “EPA’s performance of its fast-track function and, particularly, the performance of EPA staff”.

“I can assure you that the EPA is committed to fulfilling its role to implement the fast-track process,” O’Neil said.

“Unfortunately, in the past week, staff have begun to hear reservations from applicants about whether it’s worth engaging in the fast-track process.

“In addition to the negative impact on EPA staff, we are concerned that these statements may be reducing confidence in the process for applicants.”

O’Neil made clear EPA staff did not assess or make decisions regarding consent applications, saying they provided secretariat support.

He stressed staff had done an “enormous amount of work in a very short timeframe” to help deliver the fast-track process on time and within budget.

Jones, speaking this morning, said he would be meeting with O’Neil.

“Not that he needs a crash helmet, but I’m expecting big things from the chair of the EPA board.

“We were asked to support him by the National Party and in nine months, I see no evidence of what he’s done [that] helps us to achieve our mission, so I’m looking forward to that meeting.”

When contacted by the Herald this evening, O’Neil was unaware if a meeting had been scheduled and said he hadn’t seen Jones’ comments today.

Asked to clarify what previous comments from Jones had impacted staff, O’Neil referred to public comments in the media but refused to outline what they were, saying it was a matter for him and Jones.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.