National's deputy leader Nicola Willis was incandescent upon learning Labour opposed her bill to make changes to paid parental leave. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National deputy leader Nicola Willis believes Labour is playing politics by opposing her proposed changes to paid parental leave during a fiery debate in the House, even as Labour’s potential coalition partners support the plans.

Willis, also a mother of four, introduced the Parental Leave and Employment Protection (Shared Leave) Amendment Bill for its first reading in the House this morning, which would give parents the flexibility to split up to 26 weeks of paid parental leave between spouses or other carers to take it at the same time or have it overlap - with the intention to allow more than one parent to be home soon after birth.

Currently, primary carers couldn’t take parental leave together.

However, Labour - which holds a majority in the House - opposed the change with MPs claiming it would halve the amount of time babies had with their parents if leave was taken at the same time.

Despite the bill being supported by the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori - potential Labour coalition partners in the next government - the governing party voted against the bill, meaning it would not progress.

The proposed bill sought to allow further flexibility around how parents took their leave. Photo / NZME

Willis was quick to respond in a strongly-worded press release soon after voting.

“This is a shameful day for a desperate government on its last legs. Labour should hang their heads in shame,” she said.

“My bill comes at no extra cost to the taxpayer, it simply supports parents and caregivers to make the decisions they believe are best for their own family. Labour seems to think it knows better than parents on what leave arrangements they should choose.”

Willis began her speech in the House with a premature celebration, lauding the flexibility the changes would give to parents.

“Whether you’re a dad wanting to support mum in the first few weeks after birth and take your paid leave at the same time as her, right now, our archaic law will not allow that. This bill will make it possible.”

However, she soon voiced her apprehension that Labour would oppose the bill due to the comments and facial expressions from some of its MPs during her speech.

“To do so would be unconscionable, it would be out-of-step with modern families, it would be out-of-step with modern parents,” she said.

Labour list MP Camilla Belich was the first Labour MP to oppose Willis' bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Her suspicions were confirmed when Labour MP Camilla Belich rose to state Labour’s opposition to the bill, saying it was not in the best interests of children.

“In terms of time, if this bill was introduced, some children would receive less paid time available to their parents than they currently receive.”

Belich’s comments prompted regular interjections from Willis and other National MPs, who called Labour’s position “a disgrace”.

The interjections became so persistent that Assistant Speaker of the House Jenny Salesa urged members to “be respectful of each other”.

Belich said the bill was considered “very, very seriously” as she denied Willis’ earlier claim that Labour wasn’t supporting it so as to prevent the progress of National Party policy.

Later today, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni admitted she saw merit in what was proposed but said officials had advised the bill was “unworkable” in its current form.

“Part of the reason it was set at 26 weeks was actually to provide for the six months of breastfeeding that the World Health Organisation recommends,” she said.

“As I said, there [are] merits to looking at it down the track, but not enough work has been done on it to date.”

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the bill wasn't workable in its current state. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Willis’ plans were one of several members’ bills discussed in the House today.

One which passed through its first reading with overwhelming support was the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill, which would allow wineries to charge visitors for wine samples without needing a separate on-licence.

Proposed by National’s viticulture spokesperson Stuart Smith, the bill went to a conscience vote with 105 MPs in support and nine opposing it.

“Although a small change, this will make a big difference to New Zealand’s wineries which contribute significantly to regional tourism,” Smith said.

“By tidying up the legislation and allowing wineries to charge for samples without obtaining an on-licence, it will encourage more cellar doors to open for the enjoyment of tourists and those wanting to taste New Zealand wines.”

National’s Melissa Lee also welcomed her Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill getting through its first reading, which would extend gift card expiration dates by three years.

“In New Zealand, one in five gift cards expire before their use-by dates. Research has proven shoppers could be losing upwards of $10 million a year on cards before they can be redeemed.

“Everyone deserves a chance to use their gift cards and this bill will see the minimum expiry date of gift cards extended to three years.”

Labour also passed the Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill through its first reading, allowing company directors to consider additional factors when determining the best interests of a company, such as “environmental impacts, good corporate ethics, being a good employer, and the interests of the wider community”, Belich said in a statement.



