‘Emergency closure’: Scallop fishing in Coromandel banned amid ‘dire’ decline

A recreational diver reaches for a scallop in Whangarei Harbour. Photo / Crispin Middleton, Niwa

An emergency closure without public consultation of the two remaining open areas in the Coromandel scallop fishery has been implemented following new data proving the population is in serious decline.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker announced the measure today, saying a new camera-based survey of the sea bed indicated a “serious decline” in scallop numbers.

“While the results are yet to be published, it is clear these scallop beds have declined considerably, and immediate action is required to provide the best chance of recovery,” Parker said.

“This kind of measure is rarely used, and I do not invoke it lightly as it bypasses public consultation.

“I consider that in this case, given the seriousness of the situation, it is necessary to protect these scallop beds and ensure the recovery of the wider fishery.”

The closure would start from Friday and prohibited all scallop fishing in the two defined areas at Little Barrier/Te Hauturu-o-Toi and the Colville Channel.

Parker acknowledged overfishing would have contributed to the decline, alongside other factors including sedimentation from land activities, water quality, and environmental conditions likely linked to climate change.

In March, Parker introduced partial closures in the Coromandel and other regions to address declining scallop numbers.

“Scientific surveys of scallop numbers in the Northland, Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel fisheries have confirmed iwi and community concerns that scallop beds in the region are in bad shape. I share their concerns,” Parker said at the time.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All areas around the Coromandel were closed at that point, apart from two defined areas around Hauturu/Little Barrier Island and near the Colville Channel.

“The best available information, and advice from Fisheries New Zealand, was that the fishery could sustain some fishing within two discrete areas,” Parker said of that decision today.

“I instructed officials to make sure the open areas were monitored. Camera-based surveys were carried out [from] June to August, as a baseline for future monitoring. Those results paint a very dire picture.”

The closure, which applied to commercial, recreational and customary fishing, would be in place for three months but could be extended dependent on a review of the Coromandel scallop fishery as part of Fisheries New Zealand’s regular sustainability reviews.

Consultation on proposals would begin on Thursday.

“The closure will protect scallops and their habitats from fishing while officials undertake a full review of the Coromandel fishery,” Parker said.

“I have put an emergency measure in place now, because there can be more fishing in the summer season, which may place further pressure on the beds.”