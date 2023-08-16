Former Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere is set to give her final speech in Parliament ahead of her resignation from politics. Photo / File

Independent MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere says she doesn’t intend to attack any of her former Green Party colleagues in her final speech in Parliament this evening.

Kerekere, who resigned from the Green Party in May, says she will express her “extreme disappointment” in the behaviour of party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson before her departure, which she believed was “incredibly inappropriate”.

However, she’ll also be talking about her experience in Parliament and how she is committed to acting as a member of the Green Party.

Kerekere is one of many MPs retiring from politics at this election and, as such, is afforded time to speak about her experience as a politician.

She quit after a month of speculation about her future that followed her appearing to call fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby” in a group chat.

Kerekere has always denied the message was about Swarbrick, claiming the “crybaby” remark was intended to refer to herself.

Green Party MPs Chloe Swarbrick and Elizabeth Kerekere in more collegial times, delivering a 150,000-signature petition to Parliament calling for a ban on conversion therapy. Photo / Sophie Trigger

However, the Herald had seen two further leaked messages from that group chat which some suggest support the theory that the “crybaby” remark was intended for Swarbrick.

“Kia ora everyone. I wrote an inappropriate message on here, which was not meant for this thread and I apologise to everyone here,” she wrote.

“To clarify, I am sorry I wrote down crybaby. I am jealous Chloe has a bill going up during list ranking because it’s great timing and I genuinely hope my bill gets pulled tomorrow,” she wrote in a subsequent message.

The messages prompted an investigation by the Greens, which Kerekere alleged was stalled in an attempt to force her out of Parliament. Shaw and Davidson denied this.

They said in a statement that the process began in “the days that followed Dr Kerekere’s messages on 5 April”.

“Since then, a number of allegations surfaced about the conduct of Dr Kerekere towards other Green Party MPs, staff and members.

“As we have stated on numerous occasions, we committed to an internal process to look into these matters that was fair to everyone involved.”

Kerekere quit the party shortly after 8pm on May 5, intending to stay on as an independent MP until the election, when she would retire.

Shaw and Davidson said they would not trigger the “waka-jumping” law to eject her from Parliament, sticking to a commitment the Greens made when they voted to pass the legislation that they did not intend to invoke it.

Speaking to the Herald this afternoon, Kerekere said she did not know how many Green MPs would be in the House during her speech and was not concerned whether Shaw and Davidson attended.

“They can do whatever they like, they always have.”

She said one of her goals with the speech was to respond to claims made about her.

“I’m not here to attack anybody, I’m here to correct the record, make my statement and get on with my life.”

Despite her excitement for the future, Kerekere confessed she was slightly disappointed not to complete a second three-year term as an MP, which had been her desire.

Nevertheless, she was proud of what the party had achieved and was looking forward to having a larger role in research projects focused on the rainbow community, of which she was a vocal advocate.

“I want to go out with my head held high and know that I go back into the community with their support.”

She clarified that she wanted to remain a Green Party member, but not an MP. Asked whether she could do so under Shaw and Davidson’s leadership, she did not rule it out.

Labour’s Marja Lubeck, Jamie Strange and Paul Eagle made their valedictory speeches yesterday.

Still to come over this week and next week are Dr James McDowall, Damien Smith, Stuart Nash, Dr David Clark, Dr Emily Henderson, Aupito William Sio, Todd Muller, Ian McKelvie, David Bennett, Jacqui Dean, Jan Logie, Eugenie Sage and Poto Williams.