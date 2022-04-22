Voyager 2021 media awards
PoliticsUpdated

Electric ferries finally coming to Auckland

3 minutes to read
Energy Minister Megan Woods is expected to announce on Tuesday that funding for electric ferries in Auckland has been approved. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Electric ferries are finally coming to Auckland. The Herald has learned from several sources that the Government has approved funding for the immediate construction of two electric ferries for the Waitematā Harbour.

