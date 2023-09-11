Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Who’s running the campaigns and what have they got to spend?

Audrey Young
By
14 mins to read
Chris Hipkins campaigning for Labour's third term at the Ōtara markets. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Chris Hipkins campaigning for Labour's third term at the Ōtara markets. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

After the first week of the election campaign, Audrey Young looks at some of the campaigns, who is running them, what their war chests look like and what makes a good one.

This week marks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics