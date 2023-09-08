Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: On the campaign trail, Chris Hipkins given hard word on tax and migration

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Chris Hipkins during his visit to a class of refugees learning English in Wellington. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Chris Hipkins during his visit to a class of refugees learning English in Wellington. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Labour leader Chris Hipkins was given the hard word while out campaigning in Wellington today, with a classroom of refugees asking him to fix the broken family reunification process and a business owner warning income

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics