Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Meet Penny Simmonds, National’s Invercargill MP tipped for Cabinet

Audrey Young
By
6 mins to read
Penny Simmonds, National MP for Invercargill, says the lack of collaboration surprised her. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Penny Simmonds, National MP for Invercargill, says the lack of collaboration surprised her. Photo / Mark Mitchell


She has barely made a splash in her first term of Parliament but Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds has a big past and, as Audrey Young writes, is likely to have a big future in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics