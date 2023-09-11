Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: Māori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer takes the Herald surfing on Taranaki’s Surf Highway 45

Michael Neilson
By
9 mins to read
Te Pāti Maori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer waxing up her surfboard at Ōpunakē Beach in Taranaki. Photo / Mike Scott

“It’s not a road trip without my hip hop,” beams Debbie Ngarewa-Packer as she presses play on her Spotify and 2Pac starts blasting out of the campervan speakers, and we’re off down Taranaki’s Surf Highway

