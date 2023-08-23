



Fifty days out from election 2023, Labour’s in the unenviable position of labelling itself the “underdog” in response to its worst poll result in six years.

Still, 50 days is a very long time in politics, and National has its own challenges - leader Christopher Luxon’s very average approval numbers, for example, and the spectre of a resurgent NZ First.

Also in the news this week: Helen Clark’s donation to Labour; Michael Woodhouse’s complaints about the National Party list; and David Seymour’s poorly received Guy Fawkes quip.

We asked political editor Claire Trevett to update us on all this via a live chat with Herald Premium subscribers this morning.