Former Labour leader Andrew Little is retiring from politics as the party enters Opposition.

Labour’s caucus is meeting today for the first time since Saturday’s devastating election loss and it’s understood the current meeting centres around farewelling outgoing MPs.

Afterwards, there would be a meeting of the new caucus, during which leadership would be discussed.

Outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is “not done with politics yet” but hasn’t confirmed whether he will stay on as Labour leader.

“I still have energy to contribute (to politics),” Hipkins told media, committing to the next three years as an MP at least, if not leader.

“I indicated on Saturday night, I wanted the opportunity to talk to the team before making any decisions about [leadership] and we have the opportunity to do that today.”

Hipkins has not said when he would publicly declare his leadership intentions. Labour’s party rules only determine that a leadership vote must be held within three months of any election.

It is also anticipated there will be some resignations, but it is also unclear when they will be announced.

The caucus meeting will also serve as an opportunity to farewell some of the members who won’t be returning.

Hipkins said his focus was ensuring a smooth transition to the new government and making sure that Labour transitioned into being a “very formidable Opposition as quickly as possible.

“And so I’m committed to playing whatever role necessary to ensure that both of those things happen.”

Hipkins said right now his team was picking themselves up after a “pretty brutal weekend.

“The team have been incredible... supporting each other, supporting those MPs who will not returning.”

Hipkins said he still had energy to contribute to New Zealand politics, “whatever way that might be in the future”.

A couple of people had spoken to him about their own situations, though Hipkins said he would leave it to them to announce.

Hipkins said since the election loss he was able to spend more time with his children.

“I think they have very much appreciated it.”

Hipkins also spoke to some other big news of the night, his revelation about his new partner Toni.

“Toni is a very special woman. Just to be clear, Toni with an i,” he said, alluding to excited speculation at the time he may have been coming out as gay.

“I didn’t quite mean to trigger those sort of rumours on Saturday night, but we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Labour leader and outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media ahead of the first caucus meeting since their election defeat. Photo / George Heard

Labour finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said he would assess his position in the party “through the term” but committed to preparing new MPs for life as the Opposition.

“My commitment is to do that and then I’ll make assessments as I go through the term but right now I think I’ve got a job to do.”

He reiterated his answer when asked if he was closing the door on running in 2026.

Robertson said it would likely take “months” preparing Labour for Opposition, citing his own experience out of government.

Robertson backed Hipkins: “He certainly has my support.”

He restated his position that he had no leadership aspirations, something he gave away after Jacinda Ardern left.

“I owe everything to the Labour Party,” Robertson said.

“I’m definitely tired, but as I said, what the Labour Party stands for matters to me.”

He emphasised the importance of Labour’s review of the election.

Kieran McAnulty said Hipkins should stay on as leader, saying he would back him if he wanted it.

“He’s a good bloke and he works hard,” McAnulty said of Hipkins.

On whether he personally had what it takes to be leader, McAnulty said “probably not”.

He continued to back away from questions about whether he would want the leadership, saying “probably not” when asked if he thought he had the necessary skills.

“I think Chippy could do it,” McAnulty said regarding Labour’s chance to get back into government in 2026.

“That job meant a lot to me,” he said when accepting it was gutting to lose the Wairarapa seat.

Peeni Henare said he was not in the frame of mind regarding whether he would contest the leadership.

He said he was focused on the Tāmaki Makaurau seat, which based on preliminary results he looks on track to retain by a slim margin.

“He still has my support,” Henare said of Hipkins.

Labour's Willie Jackson speaks to media ahead of the first caucus meeting since the election. Photo / George Heard

Andrew Little said Hipkins should stay, adding it was a “tough gig” but he had held the party together.

Willie Jackson, who headed the party’s Māori campaign, said he backed Hipkins “100 per cent.

“I don’t believe that we need to refresh at all. I think he’s an outstanding leader who’s got a heck of a lot of bad luck over the last few months, you know, you wouldn’t know who some of the bad luck on anyone. And I think he can really hit his strengths as an Opposition leader.”

He said they’d have a vote and he thought most MPs would back Hipkins, though accepted “one or two” might have their own aspirations.

Carmel Sepuloni’s name has come up as a potential future leader. She has so far told media she wanted to wait until the caucus meeting before making any decision.

Jackson said he didn’t have any leadership aspirations, also adding he might not last the full three-year term in Opposition.

He said he wanted to stay on to support the Māori caucus and Hipkins as leader, and defend against an “attack on Māori” he said was coming with National and Act pledging to repeal a range of kaupapa Māori initiatives.











