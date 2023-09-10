Labour leader Chris Hipkins on the mood of voters and the campaign in general. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has started a “pledge card” battle with National, unveiling his party’s own list of priorities he will achieve in his first term if he is elected Prime Minister.

It comes after National did the same just over a week ago during its campaign launch with eight key priorities - Hipkins unveiled nine, all policies that have already been announced, while also pointing out it was actually Labour that originally came up with the “pledge card” concept.

Pledge cards are a device used frequently in politics in the past both here and overseas - including by the British Labour Party and by New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who famously produced one in every election in which she was Labour leader from 1999 onwards.

“I’ve only just started,” Hipkins told the party faithful at a rally in the Christchurch suburb of South New Brighton today.

“Having been Prime Minister for just over eight months I’m asking New Zealanders to back me for a full term to put in place my priorities for fighting the cost of living crisis and growing our economy.”

Labour’s pledge card priorities are:

1. Free dental care for under 30-year-olds. Basic dental care will be free for everyone under age 24 from July 2025 and under age 30 from July 2026.

2. Remove GST from fruit and vege. Families will save around $20 a month from April 2024, making healthy eating easier.

3. Financial Literacy required in schools. Every school leaver will have a good understanding of banking, budgeting and investing starting 2025.

4. Expand 20 hours free Early Childhood Education to 2-year-olds. Saving parents an average of $133 a week from March 2024.

5. Extra $25 per week for 160,000 working families. Big boost to Working for Families from April 2024 to help with the cost of raising kids.

6. Add 300 more frontline Police. We’ve already delivered 1,800 additional Police, now we will add 300 more frontline Police by 2027.

7. Four weeks paid parental leave for partners. Partners will get two weeks paid leave from July 2024, three weeks from July 2025 and four weeks from July 2026.

8. Trade mission to India in the first 100 days. Boost economic growth and support our farmers and exporters by working towards a Free Trade Agreement with India.

9. Make Apprenticeship Boost permanent. Businesses who take on an apprentice will receive $500 per month for two years. This successful scheme will be made permanent.

Hipkins alluded to National’s pledge card, saying he was “aware others have got on the Labour bandwagon.

“As they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery,” Hipkins said.

“Unlike our opponents’ pledge card, ours is specific about what we’re going to do and when we are going to do it.”

Hipkins said the pledges were about giving confidence to New Zealanders about what he and Labour would deliver.

“It will be focused on the basics of fighting the cost of living and growing the economy.

“What you see is what you get with me. In contrast National’s tax plan doesn’t add up and we don’t know exactly what cuts the Coalition of Cuts will make after ACT and New Zealand First place their demands. There is a lot of uncertainty around them.

“I offer experience, stability and certainty with a practical plan that responds to the cost of living crisis today, while also building a better tomorrow.”