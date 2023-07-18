Voyager 2023 media awards

Politics

Election 2023: Labour laughs as Christopher Luxon says he’s ready for ‘years’ in opposition

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Christopher Luxon questions whether New Zealanders can trust Labour's promises around tax. Video / Parliament TV

ANALYSIS

National thought it would have a cracking start to the Parliamentary sitting block.

Question Time on Tuesday was sandwiched between one MP (ex-minister Michael Wood) being referred to the Privileges Committee for an inquiry

