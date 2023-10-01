Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Labour needed Hipkins to be firing as voting opens, Covid handed early advantage to Luxon - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Chris Hipkins speaks to the media as he opens the Chinese Moon Festival today from Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Auckland. Video / Finn Little

OPINION

“Bugger” was Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ first word in announcing he had Covid-19.

Bugger indeed. It is the same word uttered by the dog in the famous 1990s Toyota ad when it missed its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics