Election 2023: Claire Trevett - Good luck with that: why the National Party called on Sir John Key to try to quash NZ First leader Winston Peters

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
OPINION:

“Everything is failing everywhere all at once,” was NZ First’s cheery assessment of things in its freshly released election manifesto.

It is presumably a riff on the movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once, which

