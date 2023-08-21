Candidates in this year's election are being warned about foreign interference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Candidates contesting the upcoming general election are being warned to watch out for attempts by representatives of foreign states to interfere with their campaigns.

In advice prepared by several agencies including the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), candidates are being encouraged to look out for foreign state actors posing as diplomats, academics and even media to “amplify or undermine” a candidate’s views on political issues.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins believes candidates are more at risk of foreign interference this election than ever before, something shown in other elections around the world.

The advice also emphasised consideration of personal security while at public events, encouraging candidates to consider employing security guards to enhance safety.

It comes as the Herald can reveal the Electoral Commission is spending more than $1 million more on security this election, compared to 2020. The jump was contributed to by a higher hourly rate for security guards and an increase in “in-house security staffing”.

The security advice, released today by the Electoral Commission, was developed with assistance from the NZSIS, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, police, the National Cyber Security Centre, Cert NZ, the Parliamentary Service and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

It was the first time a multi-agency approach had been used to prepare candidate advice and release it.

It provided recommendations concerning personal security, cybersecurity, privacy considerations and the potential of foreign interference.

On the latter, it advised “political interference” - the targeting of “governance systems (including the electoral process), the information environment, and politically influential people” - could occur.

“In your role, either as a candidate or elected official, you are in a position of influence with access to a wide range of sensitive information,” the document read.

“Additionally, your ability to steer policy and your access to other people in positions of power could make you an attractive target.

“There may also be particular political issues you hold views on that are sensitive to a foreign state which wants to amplify or undermine these.”

It said interactions with foreign intelligence services could seem like “normal networking opportunities” from the likes of “diplomats, academics, business people, military personnel, and media organisations”.

“Any influence a foreign state actor manages to apply over New Zealand’s Parliament or other elected bodies could damage New Zealand’s democratic process, undermine New Zealand’s commercial edge over a competitor, compromise negotiating positions, or damage our national security.

“You could also be put in a position which leaves you open to pressure or coercion.”

It recommended being aware of unusual or persistent approaches, checking people’s connections to foreign governments, and conducting due diligence on any donations and gifts received.

Hipkins, speaking at his post-Cabinet press conference today, thought there was "clearly more risk" of candidates experiencing foreign interference.

“I think international experience shows that we all need to be very eyes wide open when it comes to the potential for foreign interference in our elections,” he said.

“Good guidance has been issued by a variety of different government agencies to candidates and to parties about what to look out for.”

On personal security, one section encouraged engaging security guards if there were safety concerns, as well as having a plan in place should protesters disrupt the event.

The Electoral Commission recently confirmed to the Herald it had increased its security spend for this election to $3,383,374, up from $2,277,569 in 2020.

This election’s security budget was made up of:

$1,141,946 for the security costs associated with electorate headquarters across the country

$500,000 for security measures relating to voting places

$1,741,428 for security advisory staff salaries and other security measures

A statement from the commission said increased costs this election were contributed to by a higher hourly rate for security guards than at the last election, and an increase in in-house security staffing.

