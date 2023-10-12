Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: 10 electorate contests to watch

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
The date of the 2023 election is October 14. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The date of the 2023 election is October 14. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While the party vote is the most important vote in determining the outcome of the election, there are always some intense battles in the electorates. It may be because of the seat’s strategic importance to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics