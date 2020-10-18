Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Election 2020: Special votes could decide Whangārei electorate

4 minutes to read

Emily Henderson with husband Thomas Bass and children James, left, and Alice at their Maungatapere home after a gruelling few weeks on the campaign trail. Photo / Imran Ali

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Vote2020

Emily Henderson is pinning her hopes on the special votes to pip incumbent Dr Shane Reti in the Whangārei electorate and is warming up to the possibility of having both of them in Parliament.

It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
election-interactive