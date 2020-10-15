Election 2020: David Seymour hoping to hatch a dozen 'Parliamentary chickens' from election eggs

Act leader David Seymour has made his final pitch to voters. Photo / Amelia Wade

Act leader David Seymour doesn't like to count his eggs before they hatch, but he's hoping to hatch a dozen "Parliamentary chickens" after the election.

And after about 140 public meetings, more than 16,000km in the Act Party bus and a three-point bump in the polls, Seymour has delivered his final pitch to voters - and he's targeting hardcore National supporters.

"To the people who perhaps have never thought of voting Act, or those who have always 'bled blue', I say this: Lend us your vote this time and at the end of three years, I think you'll want us to keep it," he told his last public meeting of the campaign, in Auckland's Viaduct next to Headquarters bar where the party is holding its election-night event tomorrow.

After the meeting, he bumped into a woman who he met earlier in the year.

"Could you have imagined back then we'd be on 8 per cent in the polls by now," he asked her.

"Not at all. I wouldn't have believed that at all," she said.

Act started the year on 1.7 per cent 1 News Colmar Brunton poll at the start of February.

Last night the same poll put Act on 8 per cent, which would award it 10 seats in Parliament - the party's highest-ever number of MPs.

It had nine MPs after the 1999 and 2002 elections.

Seymour he didn't want to put a number on how many seats he hoped to win tomorrow.

"I wouldn't want to count our Parliamentary chickens before they hatch but as you know we're hoping to have a good dozen eggs hatching into beautiful Parliamentary chickens tomorrow night."

After the brief public meeting this afternoon - because Seymour had to get to a radio interview - he told media he'd had a great campaign.

"You see that sun shining? That's a metaphor for our whole campaign. We think we can bring it home and deliver real change and real accountability in Parliament for New Zealanders.

"We're so humbled to see so many New Zealanders asking Act to represent and work for them for the next few years."

Act has been represented as a "party of one" for almost a decade, so Seymour is the only one on its list with experience as a Parliamentarian.

Act's final public meeting in Auckland's Viaduct. Photo / Amelia Wade

Seymour said what a lot of people didn't realise was, despite him being Act's only MP, there was a big organisation behind him.

"I think what you've got to remember is the caucus of a party is the tip of an iceberg. I've been leading quite a significant organisation for a long time now - it's just you only see the person who's in Parliament.

"So we'll have a much-enlarged caucus. We're really looking forward to growing our organisation at that level."

Likely to join Seymour in Parliament next term is his deputy Brooke Van Velden, who was a staffer who worked on the End of Life Choice Act, and firearms activist Nicole McKee.