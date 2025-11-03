Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Education Minister’s plans for Teaching Council a ‘power grab’, union says

RNZ
4 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced on Monday the Government was taking action to “lift the quality of Initial Teacher Education and restore trust and confidence in the governance of the education workforce”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced on Monday the Government was taking action to “lift the quality of Initial Teacher Education and restore trust and confidence in the governance of the education workforce”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Keiller MacDuff of RNZ

Teachers’ unions have slammed the Government’s move to shrink the Teaching Council, replace the majority of its members with ministerial appointees, and remove its role in teacher training as a “blatant power grab”.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced on Monday the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save