Stanford responded to the claims during a panel with Labour’s Willie Jackson, telling Herald NOW’s Michael Morrah that Young’s comments were “weird”.
“Well, I’m the Minister of Education. How would I delegate responsibilities to my caucus colleagues? I mean, it’s a bit of a weird thing to say.”
She said she understands there was now a “giant target on her back” but her focus was on what she was “passionate” about.
“This is what happens, right? The giant target is now painted on my back and I see Audrey’s gone straight in for it.
“It’s a bit rough.”
She repeated comments about not gunning for the Prime Minister’s job even though she was ranked by business leaders as the most popular minister, commending leader Christopher Luxon on his work.
“Can I just say, if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am. He has put me on an extremely long leash.
“He backs me 100%. What you don’t see behind the scenes is the incredible support that he gives me and all of the other ministers to do our job successfully.”
The survey left scathing reviews of National’s leaders, including Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who failed to make the top 10.
Second-ranked Winston Peters’ work as Foreign Affairs Minister was rated “very impressive” by 23%. Other Cabinet Ministers whose work was seen as “very impressive” included: Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop (18%), Trade Minister Todd McClay (21%), Health Minister Simeon Brown (15%), Mark Mitchell (12%), Defence Minister Judith Collins (11%) and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones (12%).
Act leader David Seymour, at 3.18/5, sat just outside the top 10 ministers.