Minister of Education Erica Stanford on Herald NOW responds to Mood of the Boardroom ranking and criticism of her leadership style.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has clapped back at criticism that she’s not a team player, calling the comments “weird” and “rough”.

Stanford said being named as the top-ranked minister in the 2025 Mood of the Boardroom survey put a “giant target on her back” after an appraisal regarded her as more popular outside the National caucus than inside.

In survey results revealed by the Herald this week, 55% of respondents rated Stanford’s ministerial performance as “very impressive”, up from 37% in last year’s survey.

Commenting on the survey, Herald senior political correspondent Audrey Young singled out Stanford for her “superb job” as Education Minister but noted she did not delegate well, resulting in her not being popular among fellow ministers.

She said there was a “world of difference” between a good Education Minister and good leader, and Stanford was not a team player.