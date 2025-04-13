Advertisement
Driver licence changes: Government proposes to scrap second practical test, reduce eyesight tests

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Changes are coming for New Zealand's driver licensing scheme. Photo / 123rf

The Government wants to remove the practical driving test needed to attain a full licence and reduce the number of eyesight tests required to allow more people to become qualified drivers.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said New Zealand was an international “outlier” in requiring a practical test for a person on a restricted licence who was applying for their full licence.

“Other countries such as Australia require those on restricted licences to have longer learner periods, reduced demerit thresholds or mandatory practice hours,” he said.

Bishop said the Government’s proposal, which will go out for public consultation on Monday, included new safety measures such as demanding a “clean driving record” of restricted drivers, halving the demerit threshold and introducing a zero-alcohol limit for learner and restricted drivers of any age. Currently, any driver under 20 years of age must adhere to a zero-alcohol limit.

Bishop also outlined potential changes to the necessary frequency of eyesight tests. Given tests were required at each of the three licence test stages, it meant a person over 25 years old could have their vision tested three times in nine months.

“Evidence suggests there is little safety benefit from this repeated eyesight testing. Instead, we propose that people would still need to have their vision tested when they apply for their first licence and when they first renew their licence after they turn 45,” Bishop said.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop is leading the change proposal. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Current eyesight-testing standards would be retained for heavy vehicle licences and endorsements and for people over 75 years of age.

Bishop argued the changes were designed to make getting a licence more efficient and affordable, noting that going from a learner’s to a full licence cost a minimum of $362.50.

“Around one million adults in New Zealand don’t have a full driver[‘s] licence and nearly half of these people have no licence at all,” he said.

“Right now, the process for getting a driver licence is time-consuming and inefficient. It involves a theory test to get a learner licence and then two practical tests – one when going for a restricted licence and another when going for a full licence.”

The consultation document and a survey will be available from tomorrow on the Ministry of Transport’s website. The consultation period closed on June 9. Any changes would be implemented in July 2026.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

