Changes are coming for New Zealand's driver licensing scheme. Photo / 123rf

The Government wants to remove the practical driving test needed to attain a full licence and reduce the number of eyesight tests required to allow more people to become qualified drivers.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said New Zealand was an international “outlier” in requiring a practical test for a person on a restricted licence who was applying for their full licence.

“Other countries such as Australia require those on restricted licences to have longer learner periods, reduced demerit thresholds or mandatory practice hours,” he said.

Bishop said the Government’s proposal, which will go out for public consultation on Monday, included new safety measures such as demanding a “clean driving record” of restricted drivers, halving the demerit threshold and introducing a zero-alcohol limit for learner and restricted drivers of any age. Currently, any driver under 20 years of age must adhere to a zero-alcohol limit.

Bishop also outlined potential changes to the necessary frequency of eyesight tests. Given tests were required at each of the three licence test stages, it meant a person over 25 years old could have their vision tested three times in nine months.