He’s indicated he’ll raise the baseline tariff faced by most countries, including New Zealand.

This week, Trump posted on Truth Social that the August 1 deadline “stands strong, and will not be extended”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says all governments -- including our own -- should have heard from them by 4pm.

“The trade team have been working around the clock to be in correspondence with as many countries as possible.

“If they haven’t heard from us yet, they will in the form of a letter or an executive order.”

At the time, Trade Minister Todd McClay said New Zealand would not be looking to apply retaliatory tariffs.

“That would put up prices on consumers and that would be inflationary,” McClay said.

He said the Government felt “relieved” by the tariffs, but tariffs were still bad for trade.

The New Zealand sharemarket fell sharply in the opening minutes of trade after Trump’s tariff announcements.

By late morning, the New Zealand dollar had dropped by about half a US cent to US56.90c on the news.

In the most recent round of tariff threats, the US President said he would impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, and that could creep up if Canada retaliates.

He also announced 30% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and the European Union, after negotiations failed.

This week, Trump hit India with a 25% tariff and ‘penalty’ over Russia ties, with the measures kicking in today.