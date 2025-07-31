Advertisement
Donald Trump’s tariff deadline expires today, Trade Minister Todd McClay on looming decision

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Trade Minister Todd McClay will front the media this morning as US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff deadline expires today.

McClay will speak to NewstalkZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.05am. You can listen live below.

Trump announced the tariffs during the Liberation Day speech back in April, saying he

