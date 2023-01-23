National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis and their MPs are welcomed on Rātana Pa Marae alongside Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis and their MPs are welcomed on Rātana Pa Marae alongside Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon has been urged not to be “scared of co-governance” in a challenge laid down this morning at Rātana Pā.

Luxon is attending Rātana, the Māori religious festival, for the first time today. He was accompanied by a handful of MPs, including deputy leader Nicola Willis and Māori MPs Harete Hipango, Dr Shane Reti and Tama Potaka.

They were welcomed onto the site alongside a large Te Pāti Māori contingent, including co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

The once allies but current political opponents seen walking together raised a quip from Kingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa during his whaikōrero.

He said it was interesting to see, given their recent comments about each other, to see them walking “hand in hand - what a beautiful sight”.

Papa welcomed Luxon on his first visit, while laying down a challenge to work with Māori.

“Do not be afraid of co-governance,” he said.

“Of loosening the grip on power.”

Te ao Māori had “real solutions”, he said.

Musician Stan Walker talking to young fans on Rātana Pa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Waititi started off his response by stating walking hand in hand with National would be “an arm wrestle”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be farewelled at Rātana Pā later today in her last public outing.

It comes as the battle of the Chrises begins, with new Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Luxon debuting in what is regarded unofficially as the start of the political year.

That traditional moniker granted to the Māori religious festival was arguably blown out of the water by Ardern last Thursday with the bombshell news she was resigning, along with setting the election date of October 14.

Ardern will attend Rātana Pā - just south of Whanganui - alongside Hipkins, in what will be her last official political outing, and accompanied by a raft of Labour MPs and ministers.

They will be welcomed on to the marae and given the opportunity to speak from 2pm, alongside support partner the Green Party.

National was welcomed on at about 11am, along with Te Pāti Māori as opposition parties. Act is not attending.

The three-day Rātana religious festival began on Monday and culminates on the birthday of the church’s late founder, Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana, on January 25.

The middle or politicians day is often referred to as the start of the political year - especially in an election year - where promises are made, tones set, and Māori from across the country make clear their views.

The Rātana movement is a church and pan-iwi political movement founded by Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana in 1925. It has historic links to the Labour Party after its founding prophet formed an alliance with former PM Michael Joseph Savage in 1936.

That alliance has been challenged by parties such as Te Pāti Māori, but has stood the test of time.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon arriving at Rātana Pā. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The church currently has around 50,000 followers.

Ardern herself has a special connection to Rātana, attending in 2018 in her first public outing since announcing she was pregnant.

Rātana were also the first to gift a name to her daughter Neve - Waru (eight), a significant number for the Rātana Church.

It is expected Ardern will be acknowledged for her time as Prime Minister, while Hipkins will be welcomed and challenged on Labour’s record for Māori.

On Sunday in his first press conference as leader, he stumbled when asked to name the articles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

He will likely also be pushed for his views on co-governance and the Government’s agenda, which he has signalled will be pulled back.



























