Decile system replaced by Equity Index: $130m in gains while 9 schools to lose more than $100k

Michael Neilson
6 mins to read
Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced an extra $600m for childcare teachers and promised to replace the decile system with a system based on an "equity index". Video / Mark Mitchell

The new school equity funding system will see nearly $130 million in additional funding dished out to more than 2000 schools, while nine will have to make do with drops of more than $100,000 each.

