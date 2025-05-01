Act leader David Seymour wants the number of ministers to be capped at 20. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Act leader David Seymour is taking aim at the size of government, calling for a limit to the number of Cabinet members, scrapping or merging Government departments and abolishing ministerial portfolios, including some created by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
In a speech to Tauranga Business Chamber members today, Seymour proposed capping the number of ministers at 20, with no ministers outside Cabinet. There are currently 28 ministers, including eight sitting outside Cabinet.
He also supported scrapping all associate ministerial roles, aside from the associate finance ministers, of which he is one.
The proposal, which Seymour says could be Act Party policy for next year’s election, plans to abolish some of the 82 ministerial portfolios and to either cut or merge the roughly 40 Government departments.
In his speech, he mentioned several portfolios in his sights: Racing, Hospitality, Auckland, the South Island, Hunting and Fishing, the Voluntary Sector, and Space – all currently held by either National or New Zealand First ministers.
“With such a large executive, co-ordinating work programmes and communicating between ministers inside and outside Cabinet is difficult and, as a result, Governments run the risk of drifting.”
The South Island portfolio was created by Luxon and given to new MP James Meager earlier this year at a time when the Government was being criticised for its decisions concerning Dunedin Hospital.
Speaking to the Herald, Seymour said he hadn’t raised his views with Luxon directly and didn’t believe his proposal would be seen as criticism of his coalition partners.
“I hope that my partners, like me, respect that Act’s a party of ideas, and MMP enables parties to both maintain their identity and work together to support a government.
“There [are] people that could take quite a, I guess, combative approach to new ideas … we recognise this doesn’t threaten the current [arrangement] but we also respect that everyone’s allowed to float their own views of the world.”
Seymour said his comments didn’t reflect any upcoming changes in the Budget, set to be revealed on May 22.
In the current Government, National ministers Chris Bishop and Judith Collins held the most portfolios, with seven each.
Seymour holds one primary portfolio as Regulation Minister but has four associate roles, in finance, education, health and justice.
Central to his concern was the number of ministers holding partial authority over one department. He cited the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and claimed its officials reported to up to 19 different ministers.
“When you have 19 ministers responsible for one department, the department itself becomes the most powerful player in the room.
Despite his claim that the changes would make the Cabinet more “manageable, focused and accountable”, he maintained the current Cabinet had been effective in progressing policy.
“On the things that the three parties campaigned on, we can say we’ve been successful, but I don’t think anyone would deny that a smaller group with fewer lines of accountability would be faster and more efficient.”
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.